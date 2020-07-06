5422 Monroe St

Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious 2bd/2 bth duplex unit in the heart of Hollywood and next to Paramount Studios. Completely renovated in the past year. Custom lighting, upgraded kitchen with island & new appliances - stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Wood floors throughout. Custom bathrooms with ceramic tile. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in the unit. Private backyard. Carport parking on-site. Perfect for a family! Secured gate entry with ring doorbell.

$3850.00/mo, $400.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Waleed at 626-486-1775.