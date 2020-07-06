All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

5422 Monroe St

5422 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Monroe Street, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful and Spacious 2bd/2 bth duplex unit in the heart of Hollywood and next to Paramount Studios. Completely renovated in the past year. Custom lighting, upgraded kitchen with island & new appliances - stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Wood floors throughout. Custom bathrooms with ceramic tile. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in the unit. Private backyard. Carport parking on-site. Perfect for a family! Secured gate entry with ring doorbell.
$3850.00/mo, $400.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Waleed at 626-486-1775.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Monroe St have any available units?
5422 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 Monroe St have?
Some of 5422 Monroe St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Monroe St offers parking.
Does 5422 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 5422 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 5422 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5422 Monroe St has units with dishwashers.

