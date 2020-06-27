5420 Monroe St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful and Spacious 1bd/1.25 bth Duplex in the heart of Hollywood and next to Paramount Studios. Completely renovated in the past year. Custom lighting, upgraded kitchen with new appliances - stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Wood floors throughout. Custom bathrooms with ceramic tile. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in the unit. Private backyard. Carport parking on-site. Secured gate entry with ring doorbell.

$2800.00/mo, $3500.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Waleed at 626-486-1775.