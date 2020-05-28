5400 Lindley Ave #108,

Amenities

Lovely 1 bedroom + 1 bath unit in prestigious Encino -

Lovely 1 bedroom + 1 bath unit in prestigious Encino. This single level unit shines bright with natural light. with large living room with large Balcony next to the dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and large counter space. The Master bedroom has wall to wall closets, with tub/shower and great storage space for linens and/or personal belongings.

Building has a recreation room, pool, jacuzzi and video monitoring throughout. Close to premium dining, shopping and entertainment.



(RLNE4077722)