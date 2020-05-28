All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5400 Lindley Ave #108,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5400 Lindley Ave #108,
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

5400 Lindley Ave #108,

5400 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5400 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 1 bedroom + 1 bath unit in prestigious Encino -
Lovely 1 bedroom + 1 bath unit in prestigious Encino. This single level unit shines bright with natural light. with large living room with large Balcony next to the dining area off the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet storage and large counter space. The Master bedroom has wall to wall closets, with tub/shower and great storage space for linens and/or personal belongings.
Building has a recreation room, pool, jacuzzi and video monitoring throughout. Close to premium dining, shopping and entertainment.

(RLNE4077722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have any available units?
5400 Lindley Ave #108, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have?
Some of 5400 Lindley Ave #108,'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Lindley Ave #108, currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Lindley Ave #108, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Lindley Ave #108, pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, offer parking?
No, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have a pool?
Yes, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, has a pool.
Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have accessible units?
No, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Lindley Ave #108, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Lindley Ave #108, does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College