540 CRESTLINE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Private and gated with over 11,000 square feet of interior space and complete with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Features include vaulted beamed ceilings, large public rooms, and expansive decks from almost every room offering an abundance of natural light. The master retreat is dedicated to the entire upper level with a marble entry, two walk in closets, fireplace, balcony, and large tub overlooking treetop views. A massive lower level ideal for entertaining includes a gym, wine cellar, 3 en-suite bedrooms and an additional level with a separate entrance perfectly suited for a guest residence. The lush grounds come complete with a pool, spa and tiered grassy yard surrounded by mature landscaping. Perfectly located on a quiet street with views.