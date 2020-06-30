All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

540 CRESTLINE Drive

540 Crestline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 Crestline Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Private and gated with over 11,000 square feet of interior space and complete with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Features include vaulted beamed ceilings, large public rooms, and expansive decks from almost every room offering an abundance of natural light. The master retreat is dedicated to the entire upper level with a marble entry, two walk in closets, fireplace, balcony, and large tub overlooking treetop views. A massive lower level ideal for entertaining includes a gym, wine cellar, 3 en-suite bedrooms and an additional level with a separate entrance perfectly suited for a guest residence. The lush grounds come complete with a pool, spa and tiered grassy yard surrounded by mature landscaping. Perfectly located on a quiet street with views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have any available units?
540 CRESTLINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have?
Some of 540 CRESTLINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 CRESTLINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 CRESTLINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 CRESTLINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 540 CRESTLINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 540 CRESTLINE Drive offers parking.
Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 CRESTLINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 540 CRESTLINE Drive has a pool.
Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 CRESTLINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 CRESTLINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 CRESTLINE Drive has units with dishwashers.

