5357 La Roda Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the most desirable area of Eagle Rock above prestigious Hill Drive, you'll discover this family compound located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Gated entry leads you to this peaceful property on approx. 2 acres gentle knoll surrounded by picturesque rolling hills. Two story estate provides private access to each level. Only first level is available for lease featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and private open patio. Recently updated, offering separate entry and 1-car garage and additional half bathroom in the garage. Impressive grounds provide complete privacy and seclusion in the idyllic setting with most harmonious indoor and outdoor connection. Conveniently located w/easy access to Glendale, Pasadena, DTLA, shops & many eateries.