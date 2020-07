Amenities

This is the middle house of a three unit complex, featuring two bedrooms and one bath in move-in condition. Newer kitchen, newer water heater, newer interior paint, newer window coverings. Super location, just a few blocks from the beach in Point Fermin neighborhood. This unit has a small fenced and private back yard, and one car attached garage. Washer & Dryer in garage.