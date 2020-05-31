All apartments in Los Angeles
5345 Vanalden Avenue
5345 Vanalden Avenue

5345 Vanalden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
wine room
Brand new construction south of the boulevard! This custom modern home spans 5,600 SF of living space including a separate 1,085 SF guest house with living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchenette, & own laundry. Located on an 18,000 lot, the entertainer’s yard has a pool with water features, raised zero edge spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink, fire pit with built-in seating, & grassy lawns. The home is privately gated, with a circular driveway that can fit 8+ cars plus a 2-car attached garage. As you step inside, you enter the home’s two-story foyer featuring an open floor plan with large living spaces. The chef’s kitchen has a grand center island, stainless Thermador appliances, Pedini Italian cabinetry & it opens to the living room featuring a fireplace & 16 foot pocket doors that lead out to a covered patio with built-in speakers. There is a separate formal dining space with a glass enclosed wine room. The main home has five bedrooms plus an office all on the main level, including the master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, & elegant master bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, & separate walk-in shower with body sprays. Upstairs is open living space that can be used as a gym or office that features a powder room, wet bar, and pocket doors that open to a rooftop deck that overlooks the backyard. Other features include oak flooring throughout, Italian vanities & built-ins, Creston Smart Home system, surround sound, & security cameras. Long or short term lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
5345 Vanalden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 5345 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Vanalden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5345 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5345 Vanalden Avenue offers parking.
Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5345 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5345 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5345 Vanalden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
