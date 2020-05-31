5345 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction wine room

Brand new construction south of the boulevard! This custom modern home spans 5,600 SF of living space including a separate 1,085 SF guest house with living room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchenette, & own laundry. Located on an 18,000 lot, the entertainer’s yard has a pool with water features, raised zero edge spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink, fire pit with built-in seating, & grassy lawns. The home is privately gated, with a circular driveway that can fit 8+ cars plus a 2-car attached garage. As you step inside, you enter the home’s two-story foyer featuring an open floor plan with large living spaces. The chef’s kitchen has a grand center island, stainless Thermador appliances, Pedini Italian cabinetry & it opens to the living room featuring a fireplace & 16 foot pocket doors that lead out to a covered patio with built-in speakers. There is a separate formal dining space with a glass enclosed wine room. The main home has five bedrooms plus an office all on the main level, including the master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, & elegant master bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, & separate walk-in shower with body sprays. Upstairs is open living space that can be used as a gym or office that features a powder room, wet bar, and pocket doors that open to a rooftop deck that overlooks the backyard. Other features include oak flooring throughout, Italian vanities & built-ins, Creston Smart Home system, surround sound, & security cameras. Long or short term lease!