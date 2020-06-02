5333 Russell Ave Apt 207

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator parking pool

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



This is a great apartment in a wonderful location!!! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph’s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.



This is a spacious 2bdrm and you'll feel right at home the moment you walk inside the unit. Hardwood floors cover the living room and kitchen. A dishwasher, fridge and stove are surrounded by granite countertops. Long balconies wrap around the outside perimeter of the unit. There is tons of closet space throughout in both of the bedrooms. The bathrooms are spacious with big countertops. There is even central AC and heat to keep you at just the right temperature all year round.



This unit is move in ready. We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



If you can see yourself living in this amazing unit then please TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 for a video walkthrough of the unit!



Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Accepts Section 8.



