Los Angeles, CA
5333 Russell Ave Apt 207
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5333 Russell Ave Apt 207

5333 Russell Avenue · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5333 Russell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

This is a great apartment in a wonderful location!!! Just two blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph’s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.

This is a spacious 2bdrm and you'll feel right at home the moment you walk inside the unit. Hardwood floors cover the living room and kitchen. A dishwasher, fridge and stove are surrounded by granite countertops. Long balconies wrap around the outside perimeter of the unit. There is tons of closet space throughout in both of the bedrooms. The bathrooms are spacious with big countertops. There is even central AC and heat to keep you at just the right temperature all year round.

This unit is move in ready. We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

If you can see yourself living in this amazing unit then please TEXT Kesh at 805 452 1431 for a video walkthrough of the unit!

Sorry, but we don't allow pets. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have any available units?
5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have?
Some of 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 does offer parking.
Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have a pool?
Yes, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 has a pool.
Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 Russell Ave Apt 207 has units with dishwashers.
