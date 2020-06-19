5322 Quakertown Avenue

Amenities

South of the Blvd. in prime area of Woodland Hills, on a HUGE Lot, SINGLE STORY traditional 5bed 3bath POOL house. (Plus One bedroom GUEST HOUSE - see notes) This home is perfect for entertaining & gatherings with its large private paved backyard, grassy area and sparkling POOL. The home is filled with natural light, vaulted ceilings and warm exposed wood beams. The master bedroom, kitchen, living room and fifth bedroom ALL have direct access to the backyard and pool. Attached 2 Car Garage plus additional parking spaces on the long driveway. Walking distance from Ventura Blvd, Supermarket and Coffee shops. Landlord pays Pool and Gardner. Tenant can add the GUEST HOUSE for a rent TOTAL of $5900 per month. Great for extended family or rent it out for an additional income. (Rental Rates for One bedroom Guest Homes in Woodland Hills are $1800-$2000 per month, so this is a great deal)