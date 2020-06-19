All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:55 AM

5322 Quakertown Avenue

5322 Quakertown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5322 Quakertown Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
South of the Blvd. in prime area of Woodland Hills, on a HUGE Lot, SINGLE STORY traditional 5bed 3bath POOL house. (Plus One bedroom GUEST HOUSE - see notes) This home is perfect for entertaining & gatherings with its large private paved backyard, grassy area and sparkling POOL. The home is filled with natural light, vaulted ceilings and warm exposed wood beams. The master bedroom, kitchen, living room and fifth bedroom ALL have direct access to the backyard and pool. Attached 2 Car Garage plus additional parking spaces on the long driveway. Walking distance from Ventura Blvd, Supermarket and Coffee shops. Landlord pays Pool and Gardner. Tenant can add the GUEST HOUSE for a rent TOTAL of $5900 per month. Great for extended family or rent it out for an additional income. (Rental Rates for One bedroom Guest Homes in Woodland Hills are $1800-$2000 per month, so this is a great deal)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have any available units?
5322 Quakertown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5322 Quakertown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Quakertown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Quakertown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5322 Quakertown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Quakertown Avenue offers parking.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5322 Quakertown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5322 Quakertown Avenue has a pool.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5322 Quakertown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Quakertown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5322 Quakertown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5322 Quakertown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
