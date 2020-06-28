All apartments in Los Angeles
532 North SYCAMORE Avenue

532 North Sycamore Avenue
Location

532 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hollywood regency style condo in Hancock Park. Very clean and charming unit, freshly painted with lots of original character. Galley Kitchen offers granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, new refrigerator and a generous amount of cabinet space. 2 cozy bedrooms with walk in closets and ceiling fans. Bathroom has white vanity with marble accents, separate tub and walk in shower. Unit has golden hardwood floors, brass sconces, faux fireplace and lots of storage. Located in the back and very quiet. You couldn't ask for a better neighborhood... excellent location close to Melrose shops, restaurants and more. 1 shared covered parking space included. Cats ok. Washer & Dryer on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
532 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
