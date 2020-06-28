532 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hollywood regency style condo in Hancock Park. Very clean and charming unit, freshly painted with lots of original character. Galley Kitchen offers granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, new refrigerator and a generous amount of cabinet space. 2 cozy bedrooms with walk in closets and ceiling fans. Bathroom has white vanity with marble accents, separate tub and walk in shower. Unit has golden hardwood floors, brass sconces, faux fireplace and lots of storage. Located in the back and very quiet. You couldn't ask for a better neighborhood... excellent location close to Melrose shops, restaurants and more. 1 shared covered parking space included. Cats ok. Washer & Dryer on site.