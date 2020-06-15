All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:54 AM

5319 West 8TH Street

5319 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5319 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spanish Revival 3 bed/2 bath Upper Four-plex home in prime Miracle Mile. Exterior paint palette and garden inspired by Italian and Mediterranean design/landscapes. Original wide stucco stairwell entrance with wrought iron railing leads to a spacious unit. Double-paned wood French doors and stunning auburn/ash hardwood floors highlight the large living and adjoining dining rooms. Bright bedroom or studio off main living area with French windows/doors and new custom elfa closet system. Long hallway leads to a bathroom and large bedroom that features French windows and custom California Closet. Master bedroom has custom California closet, ensuite bathroom with premium tiles, high-end finishes, ample cabinets, and French doors surrounding by mirrors. Fully equipped, Spanish influenced custom kitchen with terracotta flooring and tall open glass shaker cabinetry. New AC, ADT Pulse alarm, water, and up to two street parking permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 West 8TH Street have any available units?
5319 West 8TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 West 8TH Street have?
Some of 5319 West 8TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 West 8TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5319 West 8TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 West 8TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5319 West 8TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5319 West 8TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5319 West 8TH Street offers parking.
Does 5319 West 8TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5319 West 8TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 West 8TH Street have a pool?
No, 5319 West 8TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5319 West 8TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5319 West 8TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 West 8TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5319 West 8TH Street has units with dishwashers.
