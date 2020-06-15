5319 West 8TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spanish Revival 3 bed/2 bath Upper Four-plex home in prime Miracle Mile. Exterior paint palette and garden inspired by Italian and Mediterranean design/landscapes. Original wide stucco stairwell entrance with wrought iron railing leads to a spacious unit. Double-paned wood French doors and stunning auburn/ash hardwood floors highlight the large living and adjoining dining rooms. Bright bedroom or studio off main living area with French windows/doors and new custom elfa closet system. Long hallway leads to a bathroom and large bedroom that features French windows and custom California Closet. Master bedroom has custom California closet, ensuite bathroom with premium tiles, high-end finishes, ample cabinets, and French doors surrounding by mirrors. Fully equipped, Spanish influenced custom kitchen with terracotta flooring and tall open glass shaker cabinetry. New AC, ADT Pulse alarm, water, and up to two street parking permits.