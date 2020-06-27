All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5317 Lubao Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5317 Lubao Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

5317 Lubao Avenue

5317 N Lubao Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5317 N Lubao Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Do not miss this private ranch style Gated Single Story pool home with a detached guest house in South of the Boulvard. The main house for $4600, features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. living room dining room with a large kitchen with granite center island. New laminate floor and recessed light throughout. the multi level yard has a pool and many different areas perfect for entertaining. The guest house has a separate entrance perfect for studio, guest or in laws. Main house + guest house for $5400
EASY TO SHOW...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have any available units?
5317 Lubao Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5317 Lubao Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Lubao Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Lubao Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue offer parking?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5317 Lubao Avenue has a pool.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 Lubao Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 Lubao Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Toluca Place
10231 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College