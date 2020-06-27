5317 Lubao Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool

Do not miss this private ranch style Gated Single Story pool home with a detached guest house in South of the Boulvard. The main house for $4600, features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. living room dining room with a large kitchen with granite center island. New laminate floor and recessed light throughout. the multi level yard has a pool and many different areas perfect for entertaining. The guest house has a separate entrance perfect for studio, guest or in laws. Main house + guest house for $5400

