5316 Auckland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Welcome to this beautiful new construction four-plex in a desirable area of Toluca Woods. Unit # 3 is a two bedroom one bathroom.

They all feature open floor plans which welcome excessive natural light and high ceilings. The truly cozy brand new kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances allow you to easily prepare delicious cuisine with friends and family. The spacious bedrooms create a wonderful place to relax after a long working day, with plenty of closet space. All units are equipped with top of the line heating and cooling system including washer and dryer. Each unit provides true tranquility in a centrally located, exclusive area of north Hollywood known as Toluca Woods. This one is a MUST SEE!