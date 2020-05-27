All apartments in Los Angeles
5316 Auckland Avenue

5316 Auckland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Auckland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome to this beautiful new construction four-plex in a desirable area of Toluca Woods. Unit # 3 is a two bedroom one bathroom.
They all feature open floor plans which welcome excessive natural light and high ceilings. The truly cozy brand new kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances allow you to easily prepare delicious cuisine with friends and family. The spacious bedrooms create a wonderful place to relax after a long working day, with plenty of closet space. All units are equipped with top of the line heating and cooling system including washer and dryer. Each unit provides true tranquility in a centrally located, exclusive area of north Hollywood known as Toluca Woods. This one is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Auckland Avenue have any available units?
5316 Auckland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5316 Auckland Avenue have?
Some of 5316 Auckland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Auckland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Auckland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Auckland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Auckland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5316 Auckland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Auckland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5316 Auckland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5316 Auckland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Auckland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5316 Auckland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Auckland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5316 Auckland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Auckland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5316 Auckland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
