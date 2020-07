Amenities

SOUTH OF THE BOULEVARD BARGAIN! - This quaint south of the boulevard home in Woodland Hills features two bedrooms, one upgraded bathroom, hardwood floors throughout and is conveniently located very close to Serrania Avenue Charter for Enriched Studies elementary school. The home comes with a stove, oven, washer/dryer hook-ups, ceiling fans and an in-wall air conditioning unit. Do not miss this well priced home!



