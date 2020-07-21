All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:56 AM

5306 7th Ave

5306 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5306 7th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
SHORT TERM RENTAL with Utilities Included! (Minimum 30 days up to 6 months)
Comfortable, spacious, free-flowing floor plan with plenty of windows and natural sunlight that floods the many windows throughout this rustic Craftsman masterpiece. Live comfortably in the heart of Los Angeles with all the modern amenities and find yourself absorbing the city in the large front porch and grassy yard enclosed by a privacy hedge, or fire up the BBQ in the rear patio deck for outdoor entertaining.

Central A/C and Heating, front porch and yard, utilities included
Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 7th Ave have any available units?
5306 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 7th Ave have?
Some of 5306 7th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5306 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5306 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5306 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 5306 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5306 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 5306 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5306 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5306 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

