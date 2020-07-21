5306 7th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

SHORT TERM RENTAL with Utilities Included! (Minimum 30 days up to 6 months)

Comfortable, spacious, free-flowing floor plan with plenty of windows and natural sunlight that floods the many windows throughout this rustic Craftsman masterpiece. Live comfortably in the heart of Los Angeles with all the modern amenities and find yourself absorbing the city in the large front porch and grassy yard enclosed by a privacy hedge, or fire up the BBQ in the rear patio deck for outdoor entertaining.



Central A/C and Heating, front porch and yard, utilities included

Duplex