All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue

5305 N Ventura Canyon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5305 N Ventura Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Welcome to 5305 Ventura Canyon Ave. located on a quiet, tree-lined street in a great pocket of Sherman Oaks. This is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan and a private backyard. This lovely home features an open and spacious floor plan with numerous upgrades, the kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. The living areas include hardwood floors, a wonderful family room with built-in cabinetry and French doors leading to a large backyard. The master bedroom features ample closet space, French doors to the backyard, master bath with tiled shower, dual sinks, heat fan, and an attached bonus room with ample storage space. The backyard has a covered patio, skylights, overhead fans, speakers, and custom lighting. The home is located close to the Westfield shopping center, has quick access to the 101 and 404 freeways and close proximity to Millikan Middle School. Other Smart Home features include a Nest heating and cooling thermostat controller, a Ring doorbell with a camera and a remotely controlled alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College