5305 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Welcome to 5305 Ventura Canyon Ave. located on a quiet, tree-lined street in a great pocket of Sherman Oaks. This is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan and a private backyard. This lovely home features an open and spacious floor plan with numerous upgrades, the kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. The living areas include hardwood floors, a wonderful family room with built-in cabinetry and French doors leading to a large backyard. The master bedroom features ample closet space, French doors to the backyard, master bath with tiled shower, dual sinks, heat fan, and an attached bonus room with ample storage space. The backyard has a covered patio, skylights, overhead fans, speakers, and custom lighting. The home is located close to the Westfield shopping center, has quick access to the 101 and 404 freeways and close proximity to Millikan Middle School. Other Smart Home features include a Nest heating and cooling thermostat controller, a Ring doorbell with a camera and a remotely controlled alarm system.