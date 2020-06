53 Dudley Ave Venice

Amenities

BUILT IN 1903, THIS ORIGINAL 4 bedroom/2ba CRAFTSMAN HOUSE IS ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED IN NORTH VENICE. JUST ONE BLOCK FROM ROSE AVENUE AND STEPS FROM THE BEACH AND LOCATED ON CHARMING DUDLEY AVENUE BEACH BLOCK. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM VINTAGE KITCHEN 2 BATHROOMS LAUNDRY ROOM COURTYARD WITH BRICK BBQ FRONT ENGLISH GARDEN HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ALL 3 FLOORS 3 LARGE BEDROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR 1 HUGE LOFT/BEDROOM WITH PITCHED CEILING(3RD FLOOR) 2 LARGE BALCONIES 1 LARGE FRONT PORCH BEAUTIFUL VINTAGE STOVE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: PARKING GARAGE FOR 2 CARS WITH SMALL OFFICE/ STORAGE



