Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

5260 Premiere Hills Circle

5260 Premiere Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5260 Premiere Hills Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to the esteemed gated community of Bella Montagna. This updated and gated community offers resort style living located just south of the boulevard in Woodland Hills. The unit offers ample living space, brand new carpets, fresh interior paint, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring plus modern appliances, spacious bedrooms, central A/C and heating, washer/dryer in unit, one of ONLY four units in the whole community that has an additional bonus room/office downstairs connected to the two garage, endless north facing views, community pool and spa, gym room, basketball court, grassy walk ways, and a clubhouse with a theater room. If that is not enough the units are located just south of the Blvd. close to the Warner Center, hospitals, schools, and fine dining. Call today don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have any available units?
5260 Premiere Hills Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have?
Some of 5260 Premiere Hills Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5260 Premiere Hills Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Premiere Hills Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Premiere Hills Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle offers parking.
Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle has a pool.
Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have accessible units?
No, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Premiere Hills Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5260 Premiere Hills Circle has units with dishwashers.

