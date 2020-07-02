5260 Premiere Hills Circle

Amenities

Welcome to the esteemed gated community of Bella Montagna. This updated and gated community offers resort style living located just south of the boulevard in Woodland Hills. The unit offers ample living space, brand new carpets, fresh interior paint, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and tile flooring plus modern appliances, spacious bedrooms, central A/C and heating, washer/dryer in unit, one of ONLY four units in the whole community that has an additional bonus room/office downstairs connected to the two garage, endless north facing views, community pool and spa, gym room, basketball court, grassy walk ways, and a clubhouse with a theater room. If that is not enough the units are located just south of the Blvd. close to the Warner Center, hospitals, schools, and fine dining. Call today don't miss out!