5256 Noble Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fantastic Sherman Oaks home with a lovely back yard located in Magnolia Woods. Wonderful curb appeal too! 2 bedrooms + a

den. Den could be a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, central air & forced air heating & smooth ceilings. 2-car

detached garage with an auto-opener! Living room with a bay window, recessed lighting and a fireplace with a beautiful mantle.

True entry. Lovely formal dine with wainscoting and a built-in china cabinet. Separate indoor laundry room with a separate sink,

built-in ironing board and a storage closet. The washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included. The back yard has a covered patio,

cabana, deck, fantastic planters for a lovely garden and a BBQ is included! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, newer built-in

oven/broiler & a gas range & a dishwasher is built-in too. Full bath has a separate tub and shower! 1/2 bath is off of the

kitchen. The back bedroom has double mirrored wardrobe closets and a view of the beautiful, private back yard. Front bedroom has

a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The den has a ceiling fan, 2-door closet and a French door to the yard. Gardener is included!