All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5256 Noble Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5256 Noble Avenue
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

5256 Noble Avenue

5256 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5256 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Sherman Oaks home with a lovely back yard located in Magnolia Woods. Wonderful curb appeal too! 2 bedrooms + a
den. Den could be a 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, dual pane windows, central air & forced air heating & smooth ceilings. 2-car
detached garage with an auto-opener! Living room with a bay window, recessed lighting and a fireplace with a beautiful mantle.
True entry. Lovely formal dine with wainscoting and a built-in china cabinet. Separate indoor laundry room with a separate sink,
built-in ironing board and a storage closet. The washer, dryer & refrigerator are all included. The back yard has a covered patio,
cabana, deck, fantastic planters for a lovely garden and a BBQ is included! Kitchen has a breakfast bar, newer built-in
oven/broiler & a gas range & a dishwasher is built-in too. Full bath has a separate tub and shower! 1/2 bath is off of the
kitchen. The back bedroom has double mirrored wardrobe closets and a view of the beautiful, private back yard. Front bedroom has
a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The den has a ceiling fan, 2-door closet and a French door to the yard. Gardener is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5256 Noble Avenue have any available units?
5256 Noble Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5256 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 5256 Noble Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5256 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5256 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5256 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5256 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5256 Noble Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5256 Noble Avenue offers parking.
Does 5256 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5256 Noble Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5256 Noble Avenue have a pool?
No, 5256 Noble Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5256 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5256 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5256 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5256 Noble Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College