5255 Bellingham Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Wonderful first floor unit in Valley Village featuring a one bedroom, one bathroom unit with two parking spaces complete with storage cabinets! Inside you will find a bright and spacious floor-plan with a bonus area, suitable for a home office or study area. The living room offers a private balcony with a view of the neighborhood and a beautifully crafted fireplace. Hardwood flooring through-out the unit. The bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. Community amenities include a pool and a laundry room on site. Conveniently located near the 101 and 170 freeways, minutes from the Metro Orange Line and popular shopping!