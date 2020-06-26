All apartments in Los Angeles
5255 Bellingham Avenue
5255 Bellingham Avenue

5255 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5255 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful first floor unit in Valley Village featuring a one bedroom, one bathroom unit with two parking spaces complete with storage cabinets! Inside you will find a bright and spacious floor-plan with a bonus area, suitable for a home office or study area. The living room offers a private balcony with a view of the neighborhood and a beautifully crafted fireplace. Hardwood flooring through-out the unit. The bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. Community amenities include a pool and a laundry room on site. Conveniently located near the 101 and 170 freeways, minutes from the Metro Orange Line and popular shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have any available units?
5255 Bellingham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have?
Some of 5255 Bellingham Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Bellingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Bellingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Bellingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5255 Bellingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5255 Bellingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Bellingham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5255 Bellingham Avenue has a pool.
Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5255 Bellingham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Bellingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 Bellingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
