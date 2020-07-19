525 WESTMINSTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool

Rare, furnished, charismatic abode situated in the heart of Venice just blocks from both Abbot Kinney and the Pacific Ocean. Indoor/outdoor living blends excitement and functionality in a thoughtful well-executed 4bd/4.5 bath floorplan, highlighting ample natural sunlight and making it an ideal family home. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors welcome and connect you from the kitchen, dining, and family rooms to the beautiful, private backyard where a pool, fire pit, and lounge area are available for your enjoyment. The second level includes two inviting bedrooms with ensuites plus an open landing, all with expansive doors that lead to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. On the top floor, you'll find the charming master suite plus a large private balcony and firepit.