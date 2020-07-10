5245 Elvira Road

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Dramatically perched South of Ventura Boulevard in beautiful Woodland Hills-South, and nestled conveniently at the end of prestigious Elvira Street, this enchanting home is ideal for luxurious living. Only a stone’s throw away from the Woodland Hills Country Club, Serrania Park, and all of the communities Vast amenities, the neighborhood could not be more desirable. As you enter the residence, you will immediately feel the warm and inviting living space which has been colorfully decorated with a seductive Topanga Canyon flow and ambiance. You will find yourself enjoying breathtaking daily sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever-present wildlife, all from your oversized scenic viewing deck. The entertainer’s indoor jacuzzi combined with the supreme tranquility of the garden and romantic outdoor sitting areas. With crisp lines, dramatic high ceilings, cozy living space, chef's kitchen, fresh paint, newer central A/C units, and breathtaking panoramic views, this property truly has it all. The many community’s conveniences are only minutes away. You will feel as though you are living in a luxurious resort.