Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5245 Elvira Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

5245 Elvira Road

5245 Elvira Road · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Elvira Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Dramatically perched South of Ventura Boulevard in beautiful Woodland Hills-South, and nestled conveniently at the end of prestigious Elvira Street, this enchanting home is ideal for luxurious living. Only a stone’s throw away from the Woodland Hills Country Club, Serrania Park, and all of the communities Vast amenities, the neighborhood could not be more desirable. As you enter the residence, you will immediately feel the warm and inviting living space which has been colorfully decorated with a seductive Topanga Canyon flow and ambiance. You will find yourself enjoying breathtaking daily sunsets, spectacular panoramic views, and ever-present wildlife, all from your oversized scenic viewing deck. The entertainer’s indoor jacuzzi combined with the supreme tranquility of the garden and romantic outdoor sitting areas. With crisp lines, dramatic high ceilings, cozy living space, chef's kitchen, fresh paint, newer central A/C units, and breathtaking panoramic views, this property truly has it all. The many community’s conveniences are only minutes away. You will feel as though you are living in a luxurious resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 Elvira Road have any available units?
5245 Elvira Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5245 Elvira Road currently offering any rent specials?
5245 Elvira Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 Elvira Road pet-friendly?
No, 5245 Elvira Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5245 Elvira Road offer parking?
No, 5245 Elvira Road does not offer parking.
Does 5245 Elvira Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 Elvira Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 Elvira Road have a pool?
No, 5245 Elvira Road does not have a pool.
Does 5245 Elvira Road have accessible units?
No, 5245 Elvira Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 Elvira Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 Elvira Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 Elvira Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5245 Elvira Road has units with air conditioning.
