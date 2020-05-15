5244 WOODMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

A fantastic opportunity to move into the heart of Sherman Oaks just south of Chandler Estates. This spacious 3 Bedroom+Den 2 Bath home features an open floor plan with a large updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Retreat into the master suite with a newly renovated master bathroom with a large soaking tub. The backyard has a sparkling pool that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. For a family with kids, there is also a fence that can be put up for safety. The separate guest unit in back can be used as a studio, office, or visiting friends and family. The carport has a newly installed Tesla charger. Located within minutes of great restaurants, shopping, and good schools!