5244 WOODMAN Avenue

A fantastic opportunity to move into the heart of Sherman Oaks just south of Chandler Estates. This spacious 3 Bedroom+Den 2 Bath home features an open floor plan with a large updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Retreat into the master suite with a newly renovated master bathroom with a large soaking tub. The backyard has a sparkling pool that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. For a family with kids, there is also a fence that can be put up for safety. The separate guest unit in back can be used as a studio, office, or visiting friends and family. The carport has a newly installed Tesla charger. Located within minutes of great restaurants, shopping, and good schools!