Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

5244 WOODMAN Avenue

5244 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
A fantastic opportunity to move into the heart of Sherman Oaks just south of Chandler Estates. This spacious 3 Bedroom+Den 2 Bath home features an open floor plan with a large updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Retreat into the master suite with a newly renovated master bathroom with a large soaking tub. The backyard has a sparkling pool that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. For a family with kids, there is also a fence that can be put up for safety. The separate guest unit in back can be used as a studio, office, or visiting friends and family. The carport has a newly installed Tesla charger. Located within minutes of great restaurants, shopping, and good schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have any available units?
5244 WOODMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have?
Some of 5244 WOODMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 WOODMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5244 WOODMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 WOODMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 WOODMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 WOODMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

