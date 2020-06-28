All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

5243 YARMOUTH Avenue

5243 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5243 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
STUNNING remodeled condo in the heart of Encino. Great location in the complex, minimal shared walls & 2 outdoor patios. Your ultimate chef's kitchen is both bright and modern, with stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Everything in this designer kitchen is BRAND NEW, the soft closing solid wood shaker cabinetry, carrera quartz countertops and designer glass tile backsplash. A sliding glass door leads to a bright patio, where you can sit with a morning coffee, enjoying the lush green landscaping. The open dining & living space provide lots of space for entertaining. NEW waterproof laminate flooring and paint throughout the home. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms. The master bedroom is bright, spacious with a huge walk-in closet & ample storage space. A large laundry area is situated between the two bedrooms on the second floor. This unit comes with subterranean parking & two side by side parking spots. Exceptional dining, along w/easy freeway acce

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have any available units?
5243 YARMOUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have?
Some of 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5243 YARMOUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5243 YARMOUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
