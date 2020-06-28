5243 YARMOUTH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

STUNNING remodeled condo in the heart of Encino. Great location in the complex, minimal shared walls & 2 outdoor patios. Your ultimate chef's kitchen is both bright and modern, with stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Everything in this designer kitchen is BRAND NEW, the soft closing solid wood shaker cabinetry, carrera quartz countertops and designer glass tile backsplash. A sliding glass door leads to a bright patio, where you can sit with a morning coffee, enjoying the lush green landscaping. The open dining & living space provide lots of space for entertaining. NEW waterproof laminate flooring and paint throughout the home. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms. The master bedroom is bright, spacious with a huge walk-in closet & ample storage space. A large laundry area is situated between the two bedrooms on the second floor. This unit comes with subterranean parking & two side by side parking spots. Exceptional dining, along w/easy freeway acce