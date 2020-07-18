All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5241 Riverton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5241 Riverton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5241 Riverton

5241 Riverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5241 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bed, 2 Bath is smack dab in the center of everything! The location of this building is prime, walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars. Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) and upscale Toluca Lake! Absolutely stunning design inside! Tons of storage space, new hardwood floors in all bedrooms, new toilets, paint, Nest Thermostat! As well as 2 parking spaces! It's a must see! JULY 1st MOVE IN! Owner pays for water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Riverton have any available units?
5241 Riverton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5241 Riverton have?
Some of 5241 Riverton's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Riverton currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Riverton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Riverton pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Riverton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5241 Riverton offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Riverton offers parking.
Does 5241 Riverton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Riverton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Riverton have a pool?
No, 5241 Riverton does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Riverton have accessible units?
No, 5241 Riverton does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Riverton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Riverton has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College