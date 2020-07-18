5241 Riverton

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This beautiful NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bed, 2 Bath is smack dab in the center of everything! The location of this building is prime, walking distance to tons of nearby restaurants, shops and bars. Enjoy the perks of living in the NoHo Arts District while also being close to Burbank (and the many entertainment studios!) and upscale Toluca Lake! Absolutely stunning design inside! Tons of storage space, new hardwood floors in all bedrooms, new toilets, paint, Nest Thermostat! As well as 2 parking spaces! It's a must see! JULY 1st MOVE IN! Owner pays for water & trash