5238 Denny Avenue

Amenities
PROFESSIONALLY FULLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom + 2 Baths Mid-Century Modern home/unit located in the heart of the NOHO arts district with Approximately 1000 sq.ft that was completely remodeled in 2018. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, & public transportation. Bright & open floor plan opens up to the Living room/dining area combo with a flat screen tv already hung. Great size kitchen with quartz countertops, self-closing cabinets & drawers, backsplash, stainless appliances, & washer & dryer. Master bedroom with it's own bathroom & walk-in closet & another flat screen tv, & finally a 2nd bedroom with the 2nd bathroom next door with it's own flat screen tv.