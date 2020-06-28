5229 Strohm Avenue

Amenities

Gated compound in Toluca Terrace. Main house is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with new hardwood flooring, and arched open floor plan. Bonus space is a converted garage that is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with kitchen and covered patio (currently used as an office). Gated, super private and beautifully landscaped (fruit trees). Circular driveway with RV parking (and hook-ups). Centrally located, adjacent to Toluca Lake and Burbank. Close to the studios, NoHo Arts, Chandler bike path and Metro.