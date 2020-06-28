All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5229 Strohm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5229 Strohm Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5229 Strohm Avenue

5229 Strohm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5229 Strohm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated compound in Toluca Terrace. Main house is a charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with new hardwood flooring, and arched open floor plan. Bonus space is a converted garage that is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with kitchen and covered patio (currently used as an office). Gated, super private and beautifully landscaped (fruit trees). Circular driveway with RV parking (and hook-ups). Centrally located, adjacent to Toluca Lake and Burbank. Close to the studios, NoHo Arts, Chandler bike path and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have any available units?
5229 Strohm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5229 Strohm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Strohm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Strohm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5229 Strohm Avenue offers parking.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have a pool?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Strohm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Strohm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College