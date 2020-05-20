All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5229 Balboa Blvd 24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5229 Balboa Blvd 24
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

5229 Balboa Blvd 24

5229 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5229 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Encino. - Property Id: 107046

Freshly renovated, bright & spacious 3bed/3bath townhouse in Prime Encino.
Master bedroom has a huge balcony. Spacious patio, spacious and large bedrooms, and kitchen with a lot of cabinets, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Ceramic Stove. Central AC/Heater. Laminate floors in Living/Dining rooms, high quality and brand-new hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Bathroom and kitchen is all Tiles. Vertical Blinds. Rent includes cold Water and Trash pick-up. Laundry included in unit. Controlled access entry with secure Intercom, Gated and 3-car garage. Complex has Community pool, spa and clubhouse.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107046
Property Id 107046

(RLNE4776342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have any available units?
5229 Balboa Blvd 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have?
Some of 5229 Balboa Blvd 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Balboa Blvd 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 is pet friendly.
Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 offer parking?
Yes, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 offers parking.
Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have a pool?
Yes, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 has a pool.
Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have accessible units?
No, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 Balboa Blvd 24 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College