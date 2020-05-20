5229 Balboa Blvd 24

Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Encino. - Property Id: 107046
Freshly renovated, bright & spacious 3bed/3bath townhouse in Prime Encino.
Master bedroom has a huge balcony. Spacious patio, spacious and large bedrooms, and kitchen with a lot of cabinets, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Ceramic Stove. Central AC/Heater. Laminate floors in Living/Dining rooms, high quality and brand-new hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Bathroom and kitchen is all Tiles. Vertical Blinds. Rent includes cold Water and Trash pick-up. Laundry included in unit. Controlled access entry with secure Intercom, Gated and 3-car garage. Complex has Community pool, spa and clubhouse.
