5227 Los Hermosos Way

Private Gated Tuscan Villa - Property Id: 199233



FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM



Panoramic views of City & Downtown LA, the privately gated Tuscan Villa is your own slice of paradise tucked in a quiet neighborhood in Los Feliz with 24/7 security patrol.



Wake up in the morning with birds chirping, open the curtains & appreciate views of the City. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio by the waterfall pool or have your breakfast w/ family & friends in the breakfast nook. Go for a jog at Griffith Park next door & visit the Griffith Observatory. Experience being a tourist in your own City by taking the metro (walking distance) to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios or Downtown LA, all within 10-15 minutes driving distance from the Villa. Come back home from an eventful day, turn on the fireplace & prepare to BBQ outdoors or cook a family style dinner in the gourmet kitchen. End the night with your favorite wine by the pool relaxing in the warm Spa with views.



Rate advertised based on long term unfurnished

