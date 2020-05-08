All apartments in Los Angeles
5227 Los Hermosos Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

5227 Los Hermosos Way

5227 Los Hermosos Way · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Los Hermosos Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Private Gated Tuscan Villa - Property Id: 199233

FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM

Panoramic views of City & Downtown LA, the privately gated Tuscan Villa is your own slice of paradise tucked in a quiet neighborhood in Los Feliz with 24/7 security patrol.

Wake up in the morning with birds chirping, open the curtains & appreciate views of the City. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio by the waterfall pool or have your breakfast w/ family & friends in the breakfast nook. Go for a jog at Griffith Park next door & visit the Griffith Observatory. Experience being a tourist in your own City by taking the metro (walking distance) to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios or Downtown LA, all within 10-15 minutes driving distance from the Villa. Come back home from an eventful day, turn on the fireplace & prepare to BBQ outdoors or cook a family style dinner in the gourmet kitchen. End the night with your favorite wine by the pool relaxing in the warm Spa with views.

Rate advertised based on long term unfurnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199233
Property Id 199233

(RLNE5770869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have any available units?
5227 Los Hermosos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have?
Some of 5227 Los Hermosos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Los Hermosos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Los Hermosos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Los Hermosos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Los Hermosos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way offer parking?
No, 5227 Los Hermosos Way does not offer parking.
Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 Los Hermosos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have a pool?
Yes, 5227 Los Hermosos Way has a pool.
Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have accessible units?
No, 5227 Los Hermosos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Los Hermosos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 Los Hermosos Way has units with dishwashers.
