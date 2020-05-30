5226 MEDINA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Architectural home with spectacular views of the valley in a prestigious South of the Boulevard location. Upon entering you will be greeted by a bright open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and french doors leading to multiple balconies. This entertainment home features a large chef's kitchen, formal dining, living and family rooms and a beautiful master suite with a walk in closet and an enviable bath. This home also offers a two bedroom suite with a separate entrance, great for multi- generational living, and an additional separate unit that can serve as a home office, music studio or guest unit. A 2 car direct access garage completes the package.