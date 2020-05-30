All apartments in Los Angeles
5226 MEDINA Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

5226 MEDINA Road

5226 Medina Road · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Medina Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architectural home with spectacular views of the valley in a prestigious South of the Boulevard location. Upon entering you will be greeted by a bright open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and french doors leading to multiple balconies. This entertainment home features a large chef's kitchen, formal dining, living and family rooms and a beautiful master suite with a walk in closet and an enviable bath. This home also offers a two bedroom suite with a separate entrance, great for multi- generational living, and an additional separate unit that can serve as a home office, music studio or guest unit. A 2 car direct access garage completes the package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 MEDINA Road have any available units?
5226 MEDINA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 MEDINA Road have?
Some of 5226 MEDINA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 MEDINA Road currently offering any rent specials?
5226 MEDINA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 MEDINA Road pet-friendly?
No, 5226 MEDINA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5226 MEDINA Road offer parking?
Yes, 5226 MEDINA Road offers parking.
Does 5226 MEDINA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 MEDINA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 MEDINA Road have a pool?
No, 5226 MEDINA Road does not have a pool.
Does 5226 MEDINA Road have accessible units?
No, 5226 MEDINA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 MEDINA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 MEDINA Road has units with dishwashers.
