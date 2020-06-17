5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205

Amenities

Specious partially furnished 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the NoHo Arts District - Amazing, partially furnished condo located in desirable NOHO neighborhood.

Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances (fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher & sink) opens to formal dining area and bright and spacious living room with 52-inch TV. Both bedrooms have large closets with mirror doors. Master bedroom is fully furnished. Bathroom with tile floors and shower. Central AC. 2 covered parking spots in gated garage. Move in ready!



Community is fully gated and features laundry room, patio with tables, 24-hour security cameras and backyard area. Conveniently located close to freeways, schools, studios and shops. Walking distance to great NOHO restaurants, bars and nightlife.



One-year minimum lease. $2,500 security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit (the building allows one dog per unit).

We follow all Fair Housing rules.

