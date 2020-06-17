All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205

5224 Denny Avenue · (818) 905-7306 ext. 402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5224 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Specious partially furnished 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo in the NoHo Arts District - Amazing, partially furnished condo located in desirable NOHO neighborhood.
Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless-steel appliances (fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher & sink) opens to formal dining area and bright and spacious living room with 52-inch TV. Both bedrooms have large closets with mirror doors. Master bedroom is fully furnished. Bathroom with tile floors and shower. Central AC. 2 covered parking spots in gated garage. Move in ready!

Community is fully gated and features laundry room, patio with tables, 24-hour security cameras and backyard area. Conveniently located close to freeways, schools, studios and shops. Walking distance to great NOHO restaurants, bars and nightlife.

One-year minimum lease. $2,500 security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit (the building allows one dog per unit).
We follow all Fair Housing rules.
RPM SouthSFV
Lic 01952623

(RLNE5606591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have any available units?
5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have?
Some of 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 does offer parking.
Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have a pool?
No, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have accessible units?
No, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5224 Denny Ave, Unit #205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity