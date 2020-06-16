All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

5217 Glasgow Way

5217 Glasgow Way · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Glasgow Way, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LMU Students are welcome. Two car garage attached. Gas and wood burning fireplace

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12490019

(RLNE5084741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Glasgow Way have any available units?
5217 Glasgow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Glasgow Way have?
Some of 5217 Glasgow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Glasgow Way currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Glasgow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Glasgow Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Glasgow Way is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Glasgow Way offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Glasgow Way offers parking.
Does 5217 Glasgow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Glasgow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Glasgow Way have a pool?
No, 5217 Glasgow Way does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Glasgow Way have accessible units?
No, 5217 Glasgow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Glasgow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Glasgow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
