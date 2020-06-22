5206 Norwich Ave 103

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Norwich Apartments - Property Id: 90813



2 Bedr. 2 Bath apartment in Sherman Oaks available 12/14/2018. Extremely clean. Newly painted with new wood floor in living room, new wall to wall carpet in bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Central heating /AC and fireplace. Limited access building with subterranean parking and security cameras. Very quiet, non-smoking building, with on-premises manager.

Centrally located with easy access to both the 405 and 101 Freeways. Close to Balboa Park, Lake Balboa, Sherman Oaks Fashion Center, Sherman Oaks Galleria and fine dining and entertainment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90813

Property Id 90813



(RLNE4577510)