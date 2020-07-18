5201 W 20th St 5201

Amenities

Stunning!! Completely remodeled lower level unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex. This spacious light filled unit features an open floor plan with Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. New modern style kitchen with custom grey shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters and new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laundry room including washer / dryer, wood floors, recessed lighting, new bathrooms with modern tiling, new plumbing and electrical. Vaulted 9FT ceilings, new interior doors plus front & rear exits. Common areas features 24 hour surveillance, Spanish tiling and Desert landscaping. Central Mid-City location just minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Down-Town LA, West Hollywood and all West-side surrounding areas. Considered a Transit Oriented Community and in close proximity to the Expo line and major public transportation hubs. The owner spared nothing on this remodel. Multiple units available, please ask owner for details.

No Dogs Allowed



