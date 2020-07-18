All apartments in Los Angeles
5201 W 20th St 5201
5201 W 20th St 5201

5201 West 20th Street · (310) 261-2543
Location

5201 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5201 · Avail. now

$3,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Remodeled modern style 3+2 in prime location - Property Id: 310478

Stunning!! Completely remodeled lower level unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex. This spacious light filled unit features an open floor plan with Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. New modern style kitchen with custom grey shaker cabinetry, Quartz counters and new stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laundry room including washer / dryer, wood floors, recessed lighting, new bathrooms with modern tiling, new plumbing and electrical. Vaulted 9FT ceilings, new interior doors plus front & rear exits. Common areas features 24 hour surveillance, Spanish tiling and Desert landscaping. Central Mid-City location just minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Down-Town LA, West Hollywood and all West-side surrounding areas. Considered a Transit Oriented Community and in close proximity to the Expo line and major public transportation hubs. The owner spared nothing on this remodel. Multiple units available, please ask owner for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5201-w-20th-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-5201/310478
Property Id 310478

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have any available units?
5201 W 20th St 5201 has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have?
Some of 5201 W 20th St 5201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 W 20th St 5201 currently offering any rent specials?
5201 W 20th St 5201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 W 20th St 5201 pet-friendly?
No, 5201 W 20th St 5201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 offer parking?
No, 5201 W 20th St 5201 does not offer parking.
Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 W 20th St 5201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have a pool?
No, 5201 W 20th St 5201 does not have a pool.
Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have accessible units?
No, 5201 W 20th St 5201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 W 20th St 5201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 W 20th St 5201 has units with dishwashers.
