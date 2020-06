Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wow. Totally Remodeled Gem South of the Blvd. Clean and Bright with Marble Floors Thru-out. European Kitchen with Large Center Isle for Food Prep and Dining, Featuring New Stainless Steel Appliances and European Soft Close Cabinets and Drawers. Stove Features Wall Faucet for Filling Large Pots. Master Suite features Large Closets, In-Suite Bathroom with Extra Large Shower and Rain Shower Head. Landscaped Front and Back Yards with Secure Privacy Gated Front.