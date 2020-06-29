All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

5170 VILLAGE Green

5170 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Location

5170 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,012 SF upper unit with 2 balconies full of natural light and gorgeous tree top views to the East Green of the National Historical complex, Village Green! Features include original hardwood floors throughout, all Energy Star appliances, chef's sink in kitchen, portable A/C unit, lots of closets, a private patio, and a 1-car garage with automatic door and clicker. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. Available NOW. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5170 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5170 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5170 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 5170 VILLAGE Green is pet friendly.
Does 5170 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5170 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5170 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5170 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5170 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5170 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5170 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.
