5170 VILLAGE Green

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 1 bed, 1 bath, 1,012 SF upper unit with 2 balconies full of natural light and gorgeous tree top views to the East Green of the National Historical complex, Village Green! Features include original hardwood floors throughout, all Energy Star appliances, chef's sink in kitchen, portable A/C unit, lots of closets, a private patio, and a 1-car garage with automatic door and clicker. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. Available NOW. Pets ok.