Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5168 Yarmouth
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5168 Yarmouth
5168 Yarmouth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5168 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very updated , large 3 bedroom 2 bath ,second floor ,washer dryer inside the unit ,granite counter tops .laminated floor ,nice pool area ,walking distance to Ralphs supermarket shops & resturants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5168 Yarmouth have any available units?
5168 Yarmouth doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5168 Yarmouth have?
Some of 5168 Yarmouth's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 5168 Yarmouth currently offering any rent specials?
5168 Yarmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5168 Yarmouth pet-friendly?
No, 5168 Yarmouth is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5168 Yarmouth offer parking?
No, 5168 Yarmouth does not offer parking.
Does 5168 Yarmouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5168 Yarmouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5168 Yarmouth have a pool?
Yes, 5168 Yarmouth has a pool.
Does 5168 Yarmouth have accessible units?
No, 5168 Yarmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 5168 Yarmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 5168 Yarmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
