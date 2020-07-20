Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2BED/1BAD NEAR CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY - This is around 1000 square foot house sits on a 4,984 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Two car garage parking, freshly updated, new carpet, tile floor, new kitchen cabinets. Nearby schools include Anna Bing Arnold Ccc, L.A. County High School for the Arts and Marc & Eva Stern Math and Science High School. The closest grocery stores are Chuen Kee Noodle Inc, Fiesta Market, and Salgado Produce Market. Nearby coffee shops. 5165 Borland Rd is near California State University - Los Angeles, El Sereno Recreation Center and Ascot Hills Park.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3208112)