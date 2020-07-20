All apartments in Los Angeles
5165 Borland Rd.
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

5165 Borland Rd.

5165 Borland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Borland Road, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/1BAD NEAR CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY - This is around 1000 square foot house sits on a 4,984 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Two car garage parking, freshly updated, new carpet, tile floor, new kitchen cabinets. Nearby schools include Anna Bing Arnold Ccc, L.A. County High School for the Arts and Marc & Eva Stern Math and Science High School. The closest grocery stores are Chuen Kee Noodle Inc, Fiesta Market, and Salgado Produce Market. Nearby coffee shops. 5165 Borland Rd is near California State University - Los Angeles, El Sereno Recreation Center and Ascot Hills Park.
If you are interested in viewing the property or submit your application go to www.RentHMR.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3208112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Borland Rd. have any available units?
5165 Borland Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5165 Borland Rd. have?
Some of 5165 Borland Rd.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Borland Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Borland Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Borland Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5165 Borland Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5165 Borland Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 5165 Borland Rd. offers parking.
Does 5165 Borland Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Borland Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Borland Rd. have a pool?
No, 5165 Borland Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5165 Borland Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5165 Borland Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Borland Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Borland Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
