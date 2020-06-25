516 ALTAIR Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Impeccably maintained craftsman with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths located on a quaint street a block off Abbot Kinney, and a few blocks from the heart of Venice Beach. A welcoming porch invites you in to a bright and airy open concept living room, dining and gourmet kitchen with direct access to the yard for entertaining. The master en suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and access to the deck overlooking the yard. The second level is a spacious bedroom with it's own full bath. 2 car parking behind a motorized gate. No expense was spared on finishes, Nest and Ring systems, marble counter tops, wood floors throughout with separate washer/dryer closet and ample storage make this home a must see!