5149 IRVINGTON Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Spanish home in the hills of bustling Highland Park. Great views and original and details are ever so present and feature; wood floors, barrel ceilings, a decorative fireplace, picture windows and period finishes. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled for today's conveniences. In addition to the 2 bedrooms, there is a lower level bonus room, which can make a third bedroom or a creative space. The terraced backyard is ideal for entertaining, gardening or simply relaxing with your dogs. Yes, this house is pet friendly! Nearby is the Gold Line, happening Figueroa and York, L.A.'s best new restaurants, galleries, hiking trails and dog park.