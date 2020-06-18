All apartments in Los Angeles
5149 IRVINGTON Place

5149 Irvington Place · No Longer Available
Location

5149 Irvington Place, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Spanish home in the hills of bustling Highland Park. Great views and original and details are ever so present and feature; wood floors, barrel ceilings, a decorative fireplace, picture windows and period finishes. The kitchen and baths have been remodeled for today's conveniences. In addition to the 2 bedrooms, there is a lower level bonus room, which can make a third bedroom or a creative space. The terraced backyard is ideal for entertaining, gardening or simply relaxing with your dogs. Yes, this house is pet friendly! Nearby is the Gold Line, happening Figueroa and York, L.A.'s best new restaurants, galleries, hiking trails and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have any available units?
5149 IRVINGTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have?
Some of 5149 IRVINGTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 IRVINGTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
5149 IRVINGTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 IRVINGTON Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5149 IRVINGTON Place is pet friendly.
Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 5149 IRVINGTON Place offers parking.
Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5149 IRVINGTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have a pool?
No, 5149 IRVINGTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have accessible units?
No, 5149 IRVINGTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 IRVINGTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5149 IRVINGTON Place has units with dishwashers.
