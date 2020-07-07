All apartments in Los Angeles
5148 Noble Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:23 PM

5148 Noble Avenue

5148 Noble Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5148 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Totally Remodeled House on a beautiful Street in the best part of Sherman Oaks.
Beautiful Living room with High ceiling, Sky light and recess lighting Leads you to all Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel Appliances and garden window, French door is open to a large grassy private back yard.
All bathes are remodeled with new tile .
Master Bathroom has walking closet and private full bath.
Skylights through the house give extra light through the day,
House sits in the best location of Sherman oaks very central close to all FWY but still located on a very quiet street
Washer and Dryer inside the House,
Hardwood Floor through the house is another amenity this house offers.
Easy to show with a combination LBX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Noble Avenue have any available units?
5148 Noble Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 5148 Noble Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5148 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5148 Noble Avenue offer parking?
No, 5148 Noble Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5148 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5148 Noble Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Noble Avenue have a pool?
No, 5148 Noble Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5148 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5148 Noble Avenue has units with dishwashers.

