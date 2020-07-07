5148 Noble Avenue

Amenities

Totally Remodeled House on a beautiful Street in the best part of Sherman Oaks.

Beautiful Living room with High ceiling, Sky light and recess lighting Leads you to all Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel Appliances and garden window, French door is open to a large grassy private back yard.

All bathes are remodeled with new tile .

Master Bathroom has walking closet and private full bath.

Skylights through the house give extra light through the day,

House sits in the best location of Sherman oaks very central close to all FWY but still located on a very quiet street

Washer and Dryer inside the House,

Hardwood Floor through the house is another amenity this house offers.

Easy to show with a combination LBX.