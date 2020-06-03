All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5142 RALEIGH Street

5142 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5142 Raleigh Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, light filled Spanish Bungalow on tree lined street in Larchmont Village area, near studios, restaurants, and shops. Updated 1920's 1 bedroom house is private, hedged and gated, with spacious front and back decks that are perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Great floor plan includes Large living room with arched casement windows and gorgeous fireplace, dining room and office nook. Modern kitchen and bathroom with stunning Italian glass tile. Light filled serene bedroom with huge walk in closet and door to private outdoor back deck. Polished hardwood floors throughout, A/C, washer/dryer, dishwasher, glass enclosed shower, retractable awning. This home is the perfect urban retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 RALEIGH Street have any available units?
5142 RALEIGH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 RALEIGH Street have?
Some of 5142 RALEIGH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 RALEIGH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5142 RALEIGH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 RALEIGH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5142 RALEIGH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5142 RALEIGH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5142 RALEIGH Street offers parking.
Does 5142 RALEIGH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5142 RALEIGH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 RALEIGH Street have a pool?
No, 5142 RALEIGH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5142 RALEIGH Street have accessible units?
No, 5142 RALEIGH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 RALEIGH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 RALEIGH Street has units with dishwashers.
