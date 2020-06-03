5142 RALEIGH Street

Amenities

Charming, light filled Spanish Bungalow on tree lined street in Larchmont Village area, near studios, restaurants, and shops. Updated 1920's 1 bedroom house is private, hedged and gated, with spacious front and back decks that are perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Great floor plan includes Large living room with arched casement windows and gorgeous fireplace, dining room and office nook. Modern kitchen and bathroom with stunning Italian glass tile. Light filled serene bedroom with huge walk in closet and door to private outdoor back deck. Polished hardwood floors throughout, A/C, washer/dryer, dishwasher, glass enclosed shower, retractable awning. This home is the perfect urban retreat!