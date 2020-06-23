All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5130 Orrville Avenue

5130 Orrville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Orrville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 2 story estate, located in one of the most coveted community in Woodland Hills with 5BR, 4BA, Pool and over 3,500 sqft of living space.
This extraordinary “Hidden Estates” home has the finest upgrades and energy saving features like: Solar Panels, Eco Grass landscaping, LED lights, hardwood and travertine flooring, resort like back yard. The double door entry leads to open and bright floor plan with high ceilings, remodeled kitchen with all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Highlights of the Master Suite include cozy fireplace, view balcony, walk-in closet, newly updated bath with separate shower and soaking tub, dual vanity and granite counters.This home can accommodate large family and conveniently offering full bedroom and bath at the first level, formal dining and living room, family room and bonus entertaining room with wet bar.The lush back yard is your own retreat with sparkling pool and spa and ample space for your family gatherings. Spacious 3 car garage with direct access to the property. This home has it all – from the cul-de sac street to the Award winning El Camino Charter High school, minutes to the Commons and the Village with fine restaurants and shopping. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Orrville Avenue have any available units?
5130 Orrville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Orrville Avenue have?
Some of 5130 Orrville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Orrville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Orrville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Orrville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Orrville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5130 Orrville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Orrville Avenue offers parking.
Does 5130 Orrville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Orrville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Orrville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5130 Orrville Avenue has a pool.
Does 5130 Orrville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5130 Orrville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Orrville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Orrville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
