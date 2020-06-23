5130 Orrville Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 2 story estate, located in one of the most coveted community in Woodland Hills with 5BR, 4BA, Pool and over 3,500 sqft of living space.

This extraordinary “Hidden Estates” home has the finest upgrades and energy saving features like: Solar Panels, Eco Grass landscaping, LED lights, hardwood and travertine flooring, resort like back yard. The double door entry leads to open and bright floor plan with high ceilings, remodeled kitchen with all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop. Highlights of the Master Suite include cozy fireplace, view balcony, walk-in closet, newly updated bath with separate shower and soaking tub, dual vanity and granite counters.This home can accommodate large family and conveniently offering full bedroom and bath at the first level, formal dining and living room, family room and bonus entertaining room with wet bar.The lush back yard is your own retreat with sparkling pool and spa and ample space for your family gatherings. Spacious 3 car garage with direct access to the property. This home has it all – from the cul-de sac street to the Award winning El Camino Charter High school, minutes to the Commons and the Village with fine restaurants and shopping. Must See!