Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

COME CHECK OUT THIS WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM BACKHOUSE LOCATED IN PRIME AREA OF EAGLE ROCK SITUATED NEAR ALL THE TRENDY RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET IN SAFE AREA. THERE IS STREET PARKING WITH NO METERS, STREET CLEANERS OR PERMITS WONDERFUL BACKYARD AREA WITH JACUZZI, BBQ AND FIRE PIT..