Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing views! Modern and elegant 2 bedroom 2 baths unit with a den. Enjoy the sweeping view of Los Angeles from the cozy rooftop deck. Townhome style feel and layout with en-suite bathrooms in both bedrooms, large entertainment area and gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Spacious garage with lots of storage & direct entry, as well as street parking in front. Walking distance to Paramount Studios, Larchmont Village, and great restaurants & bars just minutes away.