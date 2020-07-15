All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

5115 VIA DONTE

5115 South via Donte · No Longer Available
Location

5115 South via Donte, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
hot tub
Jaw dropping custom one of a kind trophy beach mansion. The ultimate in entertaining at the beach with a home theater, gym, rooftop pool and spa, 4-car garage, spectacular glass, concrete, and steel, this corner location property is the showpiece of the neighborhood with dramatic ocean and canal views. Designed on four floors in 2017, with a high-speed Otis elevator, the layout is perfect for entertaining or in a work-live environment. This home is a short distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, and trendy Abbot Kinney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 VIA DONTE have any available units?
5115 VIA DONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 VIA DONTE have?
Some of 5115 VIA DONTE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 VIA DONTE currently offering any rent specials?
5115 VIA DONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 VIA DONTE pet-friendly?
No, 5115 VIA DONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5115 VIA DONTE offer parking?
Yes, 5115 VIA DONTE offers parking.
Does 5115 VIA DONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 VIA DONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 VIA DONTE have a pool?
Yes, 5115 VIA DONTE has a pool.
Does 5115 VIA DONTE have accessible units?
No, 5115 VIA DONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 VIA DONTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 VIA DONTE has units with dishwashers.
