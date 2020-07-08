5112 Oakland St 209

Amenities

5112 Oakland St. - Property Id: 273252



Please text or call for faster response.

Contact Info: Liz (213)841-3978



Must-see apartment in a gated-entry building. Conveniently located 15-20 minutes from DOWNTOWN LA. Easy access to freeways and public transportation. Nearby shopping, banks, and restaurants. Schools at walking distance.



Large living room with A/C unit and large windows for natural light. Tile and laminate floors throughout. Luxurious vanity area, toilet and tub. Spacious bedroom with wall to wall closet and balcony.



Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator as a courtesy.



Gated and secure building.

Parking space in gated lot is available to rent, but it is NOT included.



Shared laundry on site.



Rent is $1,525 per month,

Security deposit will be based on credit score.

Pet friendly, with additional deposit.



Please schedule an appointment to view the apartment.

Call or text for a faster response: Liz (213)841-3978

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273252

(RLNE5753464)