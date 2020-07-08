All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5112 Oakland St 209

5112 Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Oakland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
5112 Oakland St. - Property Id: 273252

Please text or call for faster response.
Contact Info: Liz (213)841-3978

Must-see apartment in a gated-entry building. Conveniently located 15-20 minutes from DOWNTOWN LA. Easy access to freeways and public transportation. Nearby shopping, banks, and restaurants. Schools at walking distance.

Large living room with A/C unit and large windows for natural light. Tile and laminate floors throughout. Luxurious vanity area, toilet and tub. Spacious bedroom with wall to wall closet and balcony.

Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator as a courtesy.

Gated and secure building.
Parking space in gated lot is available to rent, but it is NOT included.

Shared laundry on site.

Rent is $1,525 per month,
Security deposit will be based on credit score.
Pet friendly, with additional deposit.

Please schedule an appointment to view the apartment.
Call or text for a faster response: Liz (213)841-3978
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273252
Property Id 273252

(RLNE5753464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Oakland St 209 have any available units?
5112 Oakland St 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Oakland St 209 have?
Some of 5112 Oakland St 209's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Oakland St 209 currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Oakland St 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Oakland St 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 Oakland St 209 is pet friendly.
Does 5112 Oakland St 209 offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Oakland St 209 offers parking.
Does 5112 Oakland St 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Oakland St 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Oakland St 209 have a pool?
No, 5112 Oakland St 209 does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Oakland St 209 have accessible units?
No, 5112 Oakland St 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Oakland St 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Oakland St 209 does not have units with dishwashers.

