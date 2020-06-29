All apartments in Los Angeles
511 North Breed Street
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:04 PM

511 North Breed Street

511 North Breed Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Breed Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Newly constructed 2 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful home with laminate flooring, central air, tankless water heater, phone app thermostat control system, located across from Sheridan Elementary School. The property is convenient to both the 10 and 5 freeways, close to the LAC/USC Medical Center & White Memorial Medical Center, public transportation and locate restaurants. House has with washer hook-ups. Property has state of the art security system paid by owner with tandem parking inside gated area. Lease is for $2350/month with a security deposit of $2350. All interested must complete an application and pay for credit report. interested parties please text or call 323-350-6202. If you send me a message through this system, please be sure to include your cell phone in your response.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12596736

(RLNE5160530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 North Breed Street have any available units?
511 North Breed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 North Breed Street have?
Some of 511 North Breed Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 North Breed Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 North Breed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 North Breed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 North Breed Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 North Breed Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 North Breed Street offers parking.
Does 511 North Breed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 North Breed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 North Breed Street have a pool?
No, 511 North Breed Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 North Breed Street have accessible units?
No, 511 North Breed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 North Breed Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 North Breed Street has units with dishwashers.
