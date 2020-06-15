5107 HAROLD WAY

Amenities
BRAND NEW BUILT LUXURY TOWNHOMES - Property Id: 91967
PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
BRAND NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse style apartment. 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba. Centrally located adjacent to Los Feliz. bright and spacious. HIGH CEILINGS. Living and dining rooms with natural sunlight and fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator,stove, dishwasher, microwave. Large beautiful quartz countertops and island. Balcony, bar area and large storage under the stairs. Granite staircase, modern, with glass and stainless steel handrails takes you from the kitchen/living room to the 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large tile bathrooms with modern vanity and mirrors. Full washer and dryer in each unit.
Conveniently located near transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
2 parking spaces included.
818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91967
Property Id 91967
(RLNE5711544)