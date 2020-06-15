All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5107 HAROLD WAY

5107 Harold Way · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW BUILT LUXURY TOWNHOMES - Property Id: 91967

PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

BRAND NEW BUILT Luxury townhouse style apartment. 3 Br, 2 1/2 Ba. Centrally located adjacent to Los Feliz. bright and spacious. HIGH CEILINGS. Living and dining rooms with natural sunlight and fireplace. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator,stove, dishwasher, microwave. Large beautiful quartz countertops and island. Balcony, bar area and large storage under the stairs. Granite staircase, modern, with glass and stainless steel handrails takes you from the kitchen/living room to the 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large tile bathrooms with modern vanity and mirrors. Full washer and dryer in each unit.
Conveniently located near transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
2 parking spaces included.

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91967
Property Id 91967

(RLNE5711544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have any available units?
5107 HAROLD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 HAROLD WAY have?
Some of 5107 HAROLD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 HAROLD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5107 HAROLD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 HAROLD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5107 HAROLD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY does offer parking.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have a pool?
No, 5107 HAROLD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have accessible units?
No, 5107 HAROLD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 HAROLD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 HAROLD WAY has units with dishwashers.
