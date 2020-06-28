5100 Etiwanda Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range

Superb "South of Blvd" lease opportunity offering a short easy stroll to the Blvd. Ideally situated on a gated spacious corner lot with lush grounds that wrap around this special property. Inside, discover a light & bright beautifully remodeled home. Stunning hardwood flooring, smooth ceilings, custom interior doors & recessed lighting set the tone. Large Living room & adjacent family room offer ideal living space. Total of 4 spectacular baths! Spacious master suite affords a beautiful private bath & large walk-in. Additional ensuite is ideal. Large kitchen features custom cabinetry, distinctive counters & newer appliances. Outside, beautiful fruit trees & grassy area create an ideal environment. Large separate structure makes for great storage, studio, office-space, man-cave, workshop & more. Great Tarzana schools too...don't miss!