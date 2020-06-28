All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

5100 Etiwanda Avenue

5100 Etiwanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Etiwanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Superb "South of Blvd" lease opportunity offering a short easy stroll to the Blvd. Ideally situated on a gated spacious corner lot with lush grounds that wrap around this special property. Inside, discover a light & bright beautifully remodeled home. Stunning hardwood flooring, smooth ceilings, custom interior doors & recessed lighting set the tone. Large Living room & adjacent family room offer ideal living space. Total of 4 spectacular baths! Spacious master suite affords a beautiful private bath & large walk-in. Additional ensuite is ideal. Large kitchen features custom cabinetry, distinctive counters & newer appliances. Outside, beautiful fruit trees & grassy area create an ideal environment. Large separate structure makes for great storage, studio, office-space, man-cave, workshop & more. Great Tarzana schools too...don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have any available units?
5100 Etiwanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5100 Etiwanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Etiwanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Etiwanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Etiwanda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 Etiwanda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
